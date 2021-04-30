Marion County deputies arrest woman who escaped custody in handcuffs

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies arrested a woman Thursday evening who escaped custody while in handcuffs Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Teadra Shamara Davis, 36, of Marion, was charged with resisting arrest and escape.

News13 first reported the woman was originally being arrested for child support and when she asked to go back inside her home to get her medication for diabetes she closed her door and ran out the back, deputies said.

Davis was found on Jones Avenue by the Marion Police Department and she was taken to the Marion County Detention Center. Bond was set at $11,000.

Get the Pee Dee area’s latest news sent to your inbox daily.