Marion County deputies investigate armed robbery

MARION AREA, SC (WBTW) – Deputies in Marion County are investigating an armed robbery.

It happened at the Dollar General on the 3900 block of Highway 501, just north of Marion, around 6 p.m. Sunday, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace

Deputies and the K-9 unit are on scene, the sheriff said. He added that no one was hurt in the ordeal.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Highway 501 and Summit Place as the investigation continues. Sheriff Wallace said there will be a heavy presence of law enforcement there.

More details are expected as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion Count Sheriff’s Office at 843 423 8216 or 843 423 8274.

