MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion that occurred Sunday night, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

The post says it happened Sunday night on Foxboro Road. The homeowner was not harmed.

Deputies are searching for a male wearing a ski mask, camouflage jacket, and grey pants.

Anyone with information should call 843-423-8399. Count on News13 for updates.