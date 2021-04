MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A handcuffed woman escaped from deputies in Marion County, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace.

The woman was arrested for child support and when she asked to go back inside her home to get her medication for diabetes she closed her door and ran out the back, deputies said.

Wallace said they are actively searching for the woman. No other information was immediately available.

