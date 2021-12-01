Marion County man charged in September shooting, was out on bond for shooting that injured 5

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Marion County man is facing armed robbery and other charges linked to a shooting in September, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Zyrei Pre’mere Platt of Mullins in connection to the shooting on Sept. 25. Authorities have not released any details about the shooting, but the charges against Platt also include assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; and criminal conspiracy.

A magistrate denied bond for Platt Wednesday afternoon because he was already out of jail on a $175,000 bond after being charged with attempted murder and other crimes in a shooting that injured five people in Marion in August 2020, the sheriff’s office said. He will remain in the Marion County Detention Center until a bond hearing before a circuit judge.

“South Carolina law provides that if a suspect is already out on bond for a violent offense, the next bond must be set by a circuit court judge within 30 days,” the sheriff’s office said.

In addition to facing two counts of attempted in the August 2020 shooting, public records show that he was also charged with criminal conspiracy; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; two counts of pointing and possessing a firearm at a person; two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol; discharging a firearm into a vehicle; and malicious injury to animals, personal property, with injury value more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.