MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was charged with 31 counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Marion Dan Richardon, 56, of Mullins, was arrested Tuesday after it was discovered that he improperly used the victim’s assets for profit, Wallace said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office began the investigation in February, Wallace said.

Richardson was released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $77,500 bond.