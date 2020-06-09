Marion County man charged with impersonating court official, forgery

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man was arrested Monday in connection with creating and using a fake document for personal use with a forged signature of a Marion County Magistrate, according to SLED.
Lawerence Chadwick Owens, 42, was charged with impersonating/act without authority as Justice, Jude Clerk of Court, or other official and forgery.
The investigation was requested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, according to SLED.
Owens was booked into the Dillon County Detention Center.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 2020 Statewide Primary Election results
- Tidelands Health to increase testing at Pelicans Stadium after Horry Co. designated as COVID-19 hot spot
- Robeson County to hold virtual forum, discuss curbing traffic deaths
- Conway police investigating shots fired
- Children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after school break-in resulting in $50K in damage