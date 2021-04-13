Marion man charged after victim said he was stripped, had gun forced into his mouth

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One man has been charged in connection to a December 2018 incident after a victim said he was stripped, thrown in a closet, beaten and had a gun forced in his mouth.

Leo Shaquan Davis has been charged with third-degree assault and battery by mob resulting in bodily injury, larceny of $2,000 or less, criminal conspiracy and kidnapping. He has been denied bond for the kidnapping and conspiracy charges.

The victim said he was at a location in the 1100 block of McIntyre Court in Marion when a group of people said they were going to strip someone as a joke, according to an incident report. The doors were then closed, he was told at gunpoint to strip and was called a snitch who “disrespected” one of the attacker’s “girl.”

He was stripped, punched in the face, kicked and put in a closet naked, according to the report. One of the attackers then called someone and asked if they wanted the victim shot, and was told to wait until the person on the other line arrived.

The attackers then took the victim out of the closet, put a gun in his mouth and then brought him to a bathroom, where they forced his head in a toilet, according to the report. They then put soap in his mouth before shutting him in the closet again.

More people arrived at the house, assaulted him, tied him up and beat him with a cord, according to the report. When he had the chance, the victim kicked out a screen window and ran naked to get help.

He was taken to a hospital. Police said his injuries included a swollen face, welts on his arm and shoulder and footprints on his knee.