Marion man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 20-year-old Marion man on Wednesday who attempted to kill someone, according to police records.

Diamantae Karon Currie has been charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, attempted murder, kidnapping and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. No bail had been set for any of the charges, as of Thursday afternoon.

Police responded at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 to a home on Dilmar Drive near Conway for a shooting call, according to an incident report. There, two people talked to police about how they were inside a home when they heard what they thought were gunshots. They were not able to provide a description of the suspects.

One witness told police he saw two males wrestling with the victim in the front room of the house, according to the report. The victim was transported to the hospital. The extent of their injuries were not specified in the report.

No further information was available, as of Thursday afternoon.

