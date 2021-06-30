Marion man charged with owning dogs that killed boy gets $50K bond, can’t own dogs

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marion County man has been given a $50,000 bond after prosecutors said that his dogs attacked and killed a young boy earlier this month.

Lorenzo Cardenas, 41, of Marion, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and for being the owner of a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human. He faces up to five years in prison for the involuntary manslaughter charge, and could receive up to three years for owning a dangerous animal.

Under his bond, he is not allowed to own or possess any dogs while he is out of jail. He also must “keep the peace” and will need permission to leave the state.

Cardenas was charged on Monday after 7-year-old Shamar Jackson was mauled to death by dogs earlier this month. Deputies said that the boy was walking with his brothers in his neighborhood when they were attacked. His brothers were able to escape.

The boy’s family requested for Cardenas to not receive bond and for him to stay in jail until his next court date.

Cardenas initially waived his right to a court-appointed attorney and said that he had his own to represent him. Later in the hearing, he then said that he would like to be assessed for a court-appointed attorney. According to information presented in court, he does not qualify for a court-appointed attorney because his income exceeds the threshold for one.

Cardenas was arrested in 2006 for driving without a license, according to information presented in court Wednesday. He was also arrested at the time under a different name.

He lacks immigration status in the U.S., according to information presented in court.

Cardenas originally appeared in court on Tuesday, but his hearing was delayed by a day because he said he needed an interpreter.

