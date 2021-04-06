Marion man faces upgraded charges after victim of Florence hit-and-run dies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 25-year-old Marion man accused of a hit-and-run is facing upgraded charges after the victim died, according to authorities.

Kinshae Domonique James is now charged with hit-and-run — duties of driver involved in an accident with death, after Florence police said he hit a person March 30 on Royal Street in Florence.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed to News13 on Tuesday that the victim has died. James turned himself in Tuesday morning, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

The victim has not been identified.

He was originally charged with hit-and-run causing great bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision with great bodily injury, driving under suspension — third or subsequent offence, failure to yield the right-of-way on a left turn and being a habitual traffic offender.

He was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $102,000 bond last week.