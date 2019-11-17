Marion police make arrest in connection with armed robbery at Family Dollar

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Police in Marion say an arrest has been made following an armed robbery Saturday night.

The armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Saturday at a Family Dollar store on North Tom Gasque Avenue, according to Chief Tony Flowers.

A store employee was assaulted during the robbery, Chief Flowers added.

An arrest was made in connection with the case Sunday morning, he said.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.

