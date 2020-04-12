Marion police search for suspect in deadly Friday night shooting

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Police in Marion have identified the suspect in Friday night’s deadly shooting.

Derrick Ramon Buxton is wanted by Marion police for the murder of Darrius Ellison, according to the agency.

Police say Ellison was killed in a shooting on Middleton Street around 11 p.m. Friday.

He was taken to MUSC in Mullins, where he later died, authorities say.

Ellison was 18 years old and from Marion, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson. An autopsy was scheduled for Sunday morning at MUSC in Charleston.

SLED Crime Scene also responded to the scene and helped with collecting any possible evidence.

If you know of his whereabouts please contact Marion police at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399. Callers may remain anonymous.

Count on News13 for updates on this case.

Latest Headlines