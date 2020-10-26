Marion police seize drugs that look like candy

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion police seized drugs that look like Sweet Tarts candy Sunday night, according to the Marion Police Department’s Facebook page.
Police said 205 ecstasy pills, cocaine base, and marijuana were removed from the streets of Marion.
In a statement on Facebook, police said “it takes a village to also protect our children.”
