Marlboro County deputies arrest 3 on drug charges after nearly year-long investigation

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested three people Thursday on drug charges after a nearly year-long investigation into illegal drug activity, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed at a home on Ford Street in McColl, according to deputies. The search warrant resulted in three arrests and recovery of stolen items, a firearm, and illegal drugs.

Joshua Ryan Berry, 29, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of stolen goods, according to deputies.

Taylor Sha Guinn, 27, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, and possession of cocaine base. She was also served with an outstanding General Sessions Bench Warrant, according to deputies.

Michael Wayne Ward, Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute schedule II controlled substance, and possession of cocaine base, deputies said.

All three people were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, deputies said. More arrests are expected in the next several weeks.