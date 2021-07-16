Marlboro County deputies arrest man after 3-hour standoff

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a man Friday afternoon after a standoff that lasted about three hours, according to the sheriff’s office.

Donald Robin Lee, 57, was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Orangeburg, deputies said. He’s charged with resisting arrest, unlawful possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony. Deputies did not say what the outstanding warrants from Orangeburg are for.

Detectives with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division went to execute a search warrant on Billy Wallace Road in Wallace and arrest Lee for his outstanding warrants, deputies said.

Lee was eventually arrested without incident and was found to be in possession of a sawed-off shotgun, deputies said.

Lee is currently on probation for an incident in 2019 in Orangeburg, deputies said. He’s currently held at the Marlboro County Detention Center awaiting bond.