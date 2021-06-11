Marlboro County deputies arrest man on drug charges after chase, manhunt in McColl

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a man Friday on drug charges after a chase and manhunt in McColl, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Obrian Oxendine, 29, was arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine within proximity of a school.

Oxendine was arrested after an undercover narcotics investigation into him selling meth out of his home on Ford Street in McColl, according to the sheriff’s office. Oxendine and an unnamed co-defendant allegedly tried to escape law enforcement by leading them on a high-speed chase.

Deputies said the vehicle eventually stopped and Oxendine ran on foot through the woods towards North Carolina. He was eventually arrested in North Carolina near the South Carolina border, according to the sheriff’s office.

Oxendine was taken to the Scotland County Detention Center in North Carolina where he faces other charges. Once his North Carolina charges are settled, he will be extradited to South Carolina for the drug charges, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies expect to make more arrests in the coming weeks.