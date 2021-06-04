Marlboro County deputies arrest man out on bond for attempted murder on drug, weapons charges

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a man in Bennettsville Friday on drug and weapons charges, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Keith Tyrone Allred, Jr., 26, was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, trafficking in heroin, possession of a stolen pistol, and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.

Allred was arrested as a result of an investigation and a search warrant on Evergreen Court, according to the sheriff’s office. He was also served an outstanding warrant for a probation violation in North Carolina.

Allred was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and has a bond hearing scheduled for Saturday.

At the time of his arrest, Allred was out of jail on bond in Marlboro County for two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of malicious injury to personal property, and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies expect to make more arrests in the coming weeks.