Marlboro County deputies arrest woman after gun goes off, kills man

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies arrested a woman after a gun went off and killed a man, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.
Elizabeth Newton Smith, 59, of McColl, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to deputies.
Deputies were called Monday to Platt Road in McColl after a man was shot when a rifle fell on the porch, according to the sheriff’s office. David Williams, 58, of Bennettsville, died at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday. The incident remains under investigation.
