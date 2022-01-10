Marlboro County deputies charge 2 men with theft of generators, chain saws, other tools

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County authorities have arrested and charged two men accused of stealing generators, chain saws and other tools.

Moses Benjamin Oxendine, 39, and Carmon Brian Perkins, 36, both of McColl, were arrested on New Year’s Day after sheriff’s deputies were called to Tatum Road in the Bennettsville area to investigate a reported burglary. Deputies found them and the stolen property in a field near the location, according to sheriff’s investigator Clay Anderson.

The two men were charged with burglary and were taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center. No other information was immediately available.

