MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County deputies have made a second arrest in a deadly December shooting, according to an announcement Friday from the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Larry Debarge Fields, 35, of Cheraw, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary and grand larceny, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies found Robert Lee Covington Jr., 37, of Bennettsville, dead from an apparent gunshot wound after responding at about noon on Dec. 14 to a home on Patricia Street in Bennettsville. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the investigation.

Adrian Ingram, 34, of Bennettsville, was previously arrested in connection with the shooting and faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-479-5605 and ask to talk with Investigator Clay Anderson.