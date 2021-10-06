Marlboro County deputies announce arrest after September drive-by shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest after a drive-by shooting in September, according to a news release.

Christopher Koreahn Bradford, 22, of Bennettsville, was identified as the shooter and charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Bradford was located Tuesday at an apartment near High Point, North Carolina, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody without incident. He will make an initial court appearance in North Carolina Wednesday and will be extradited back to South Carolina at a later time.

On Sept. 24, Bradford allegedly shot into a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 15-401 and Cottingham Boulevard, according to deputies. Surveillance video and witnesses showed Bradford allegedly pulled up next to a car at a red light and began shooting.

The victim was hit multiple times and is still hospitalized, deputies said. The victim’s condition is stable.