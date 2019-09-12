Marlboro County deputy charged following incident at middle school

Live Now
BLENHEIM, SC (WBTW) – A Marlboro County deputy has been charged following an incident at a middle school.

James Patrick Legette has been charged with assault and misconduct in office, according to Thom Berry, with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. These charges reportedly come after an incident nearly two weeks ago at the Bleheim Middle School of Discovery.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

