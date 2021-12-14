Marlboro County investigating deadly shooting in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at noon Tuesday in Bennettsville.
It happened at an unspecified location on Patricia Street, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.
No further details were immediately available.
