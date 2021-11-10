Marlboro County School District teacher charged after allegedly assaulting student

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Marlboro County School District teacher was charged after allegedly assaulting a student, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Malique McManus, 25, of Clio, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. He’s employed by the Marlboro County School District as a dance instructor, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 1, staff reported to a school resource officer at Blenheim Middle School of Discovery that a teacher had assaulted a student. The staff said a student reported the assault, according to deputies. Other students in the classroom said while a few students were horse playing, a student bumped into McManus, resulting in the student being punched in the chest.

Deputies said McManus was placed on leave pending an investigation. News13 has reached out to the school district for comment.

The student was seen by medical staff but no treatment was needed, according to the sheriff’s office.