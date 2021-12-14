Marlboro County sheriff and deputy charged with assault, misconduct in office

Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon ignored multiple messages from FOX 46 seeking to schedule an interview. Lemon confirmed in an Oct. 15, 2021 letter that his office did not investigate criminal allegations involving former Marlboro County Deputy Probate Judge Tammy Bullock. (WJZY Photo/Jody Barr)

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County Sheriff Charles Lemon and former Deputy David Andrew Cook have been charged after officials said they unlawfully deployed a taser at a person at the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Lemon and Cook have been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, along with misconduct in office, according to an announcement Tuesday morning by South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

The charges stem from a May 2020 incident where Wilson said that Lemon ordered Cook to deploy his taser, and then “unlawfully continued to activate the taser at least two times after the initial taser deployment to subdue the suspect while inside the jail.” The taser was deployed into the person’s chest and leg, according to the announcement.

The assault “was likely to produce great bodily injury or death,” according to the indictments.

If convicted of the assault charges, the men can face up to 20 years in prison. They could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for the misdemeanor charge of common law misconduct in office.

Gov. Henry McMaster has suspended Lemon from office and has appointed former Bennettsville Police Department Chief Larry McNeil as interim sheriff until Lemon is acquitted, convicted, until if the indictment is disposed of or until a sheriff is elected in the next general election, according to an announcement. Cook is no longer employed by law enforcement agencies.

News13 has reached out to Lemon for a statement. Lemon hung up on the call before News13 could ask him for comment.

News13 has also reached out to Marlboro County Administrator Ron Munnerlyn for a statement.