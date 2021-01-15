Massachusetts man, woman face drug charges after traffic stop in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Massachusetts man and woman are facing drug charges after a traffic stop Thursday in Florence County, according to deputies.

Deputies pulled over Joseph D. Charles, 32, and Ruth Fatima Monteiro, 26, both of Massachusetts, near mile marker 153 on I-95 for a moving violation, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 7.8 pounds of marijuana and a bag containing 2,020 Adderall pills, according to deputies. They also found $3,825 cash.

Both are charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Both are held in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing as of Friday afternoon.