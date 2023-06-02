ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – A Maxton woman was charged in the death of her two-year-old toddler, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release by the department, on May 11, deputies responded to a call about an unresponsive toddler being pulled from a pool at a home on 243 Will Rd in Pembroke. The toddler was taken to UNC Southeastern Medical Center where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Shuanna Locklear, 26, and charged her with felony neglect/child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, according to the release.

Locklear is being held at the Robeson County detention Center with a $500,000 secured bond.

The ​Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile and Homicide Divisions investigated the case along with the Robeson County District Attorney’s Office, according to deputies.

The department asked anyone with information to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.