McColl man steals 2 cars, tries to kidnap 2 people during crime spree, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on charges related to several crimes committed in the McColl area on Oct. 25.

James Arthur Johnson, 38, of McColl, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, three counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, and grand larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it received calls Oct. 25 from victims who stated their cars were being broken into. One victim said her car was stolen from her yard.

While deputies were investigating the car break-ins, the sheriff’s office received another call from across town stating an armed person broke into a home and tried to force two victims from the home into the car that was stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victims were able to get away and the suspect — later identified as Johnson — drove off into North Carolina, where he was eventually arrested after crashing the car and stealing another one, according to the sheriff’s office.

Johnson was denied bond Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.