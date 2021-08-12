McColl police investigate after man injured in shooting

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — McColl police are investigating after a person was injured Thursday in a shooting, according to McColl Police Chief Brian Genwright.

The shooting happened on Haywood Street, Genwright said. One person was injured in the shooting, and is having surgery, he said.

Genwright said a suspect is in custody. Their name hasn’t been released. No other information was immediately available.

