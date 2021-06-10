McColl police officer suspended after being arrested at graveside fight

William Ransom (top left), Lewis Britt (top middle), Brandon Jernigan (top right), Herbie Jernigan (bottom left), and Adrienne Jones (bottom right) (Courtesy: Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office)

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — A police officer who was arrested after a graveside fight has been suspended from the McColl Police Department, according to information from Chief Brian Genwright.

The officer, William Christopher Bradley Ransom, 27, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.

He was one of two officers among five people who were arrested Wednesday after a fight at a gravesite in Marlboro County, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office.

Murphy said deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to Rogers Cemetery in McColl for a fight during a graveside service for Margaret Frances Ransom.

Lewis Wayne Britt, 54, of McColl, was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct. He’s currently a Lieutenant with the South Carolina Department of Corrections, deputies said.

Brandon Kyle Jernigan, 39, and Herbie Lee Jernigan, 46, both of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, and Adrienne Danielle Jones, 36, of McColl, were also arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery and public disorderly conduct.

One person had minor injuries and was treated at the scene, deputies said.