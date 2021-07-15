Mississippi man arrested after stabbing in Lake City motel

LAKE CITY, S.C. — One man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he stabbed another person earlier this month.

Kirk Andre Brown Sr., 63, of South Haven, Mississippi, has been charged with attempted murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Two people were in an argument that turned into a physical fight on July 7 at the Security Inn Motel in Lake City, according to Chief Joseph Cooper. One person was stabbed and later transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries to his upper torso.

Brown was still there when officers arrived, and police found “an edged weapon” at the scene, according to Cooper.

The victim does not live in the area.

Brown was given a total of $8,000 in surety bonds for the two charges.