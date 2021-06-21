Moped driver shot in leg in Hartsville’s 2nd shooting in 1 day; police search for suspect vehicle

Police are searching for this vehicle after a shooting at 1:30 p.m. on June 21 on Sumter Street. (Source: Hartsville Police Department)

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Hartsville police are searching for a suspect vehicle after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 p.m. on Sumter Street, between Rice Street and Howard Street, according to Lt. Mark Blair with the Hartsville Police Department.

One person who was on a moped was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, according to Blair. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Blair said the suspect vehicle is silver, but no further details were immediately available.

The shooting comes about an hour after a shooting on Bell Avenue, where one person was injured by glass.

Police have not said whether the two shootings are connected. Count on News13 for updates.