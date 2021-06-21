Mom of murdered Loris woman tries to heal as suspect appears in court in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The mother of a woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband in Marion County said Monday she is focused on healing after her daughter’s death.
“I thought I would feel so much happier,” Lizzie Bellamy said outside a Marion County Magistrate Court hearing for 27-year-old Corey Rowell. “So much more relief. But it’s just a weight on my chest that just hasn’t moved yet. I’m just glad that we are getting somewhere in the process of healing.”
Rowell, the man charged with murder in the death of her daughter, 25-year-old Lasha Bellamy Rowell of Loris, appeared in court Monday morning via video. He now has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 17 in Marion County Circuit Court, where his attorney may request a bond hearing.
Rowell, who is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was arrested on June 17. His wife’s body was found May 13 on Tylaura Road near Mullins.
Deputies said at Monday’s court hearing that Rowell has a long criminal history that includes domestic violence. He continues to be held without bond in the Marion County Detention Center.