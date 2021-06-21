Mom of murdered Loris woman tries to heal as suspect appears in court in Marion County

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The mother of a woman allegedly killed by her estranged husband in Marion County said Monday she is focused on healing after her daughter’s death.

“I thought I would feel so much happier,” Lizzie Bellamy said outside a Marion County Magistrate Court hearing for 27-year-old Corey Rowell. “So much more relief. But it’s just a weight on my chest that just hasn’t moved yet. I’m just glad that we are getting somewhere in the process of healing.”

Corey Dontray Rowell (Source: Marion County Detention Center)

Rowell, the man charged with murder in the death of her daughter, 25-year-old Lasha Bellamy Rowell of Loris, appeared in court Monday morning via video. He now has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 17 in Marion County Circuit Court, where his attorney may request a bond hearing.

Rowell, who is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, was arrested on June 17. His wife’s body was found May 13 on Tylaura Road near Mullins.

Deputies said at Monday’s court hearing that Rowell has a long criminal history that includes domestic violence. He continues to be held without bond in the Marion County Detention Center.