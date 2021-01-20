Mullins man accused of sexually assaulting child over several years

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man is accused of sexually assaulting a child over a period of several years, according to police.

Teryerevan Ramon Gilchrist, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim multiple times between 2015 and 2019, according to police. The victim and suspect knew each other.

Allegations of the abuse were reported in late November, according to police. He was arrested Jan. 14.

Gilchrist was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11 and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 11 and 14.

Bond for Gilchrist was denied, according to booking records.