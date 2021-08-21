Mullins man arrested after allegedly waving around a gun during argument at U-Haul facility in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man is facing weapons charges after Florence police said he went to a U-Haul storage facility and began waving around a gun during an argument with an employee.

Kennis Taylor, 32, was arrested after the incident at 369 North Irby Street and charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing or presenting a firearm at a person.

Florence Police Capt. Mike Brandt said Taylor and the employee got into a verbal argument over one of the storage units. Taylor then allegedly retrieved a gun and began waving it around.

Police said Taylor was arrested without incident. He was taken to the Florence County Detention Center.