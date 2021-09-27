Mullins man charged with attempted murder after shooting on S. Main Street

MULLINS, S.C. – A Mullins man is facing attempted murder and other charges after police investigated a shooting in Mullins.

Saquan Mingo, 28, was arrested and charged Wednesday with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, unlawful possession of a weapon, and pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with a shooting in May on South Main Street in Mullins.

A man was airlifted to MUSC in Charleston for his injuries after he was allegedly shot by Mingo on May 21, according to police. Police took photos of shell casings, a damaged vehicle, damaged storage units and marijuana and cocaine found during their investigation.

Police said several people were in the parking lot at 310 South Main Street just after 2 a.m. when they were investigating. Mingo was identified as a shooter in the incident, according to the report.

Mingo remains in the Marion County Detention Center without bond.