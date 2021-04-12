Mullins man sentenced to more than 6 years for possessing firearm as felon

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins man was sentenced Monday to more than six years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammo as a felon, according to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart.

Robert Anton Warren, 26, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison, which will be followed by 36 months of court-ordered supervision, DeHart said.

was in a car that was pulled over in October 2019 for not having tag lights on the license plate. The driver was on a beginner’s permit and no licensed driver was in the car, according to officials.

The driver was cited and both the driver and Warren were asked to get out of the car. The car was towed because the car was not registered, officials said. Police searched the car and found an extended magazine with seven rounds of 9mm ammo under the passenger seat Warren was sitting in.

Warren ran away as officers tried to arrest him and officers found a 9mm handgun in a nearby ditch with one round in the chamber, officials said. Warren is not allowed to own a gun due to prior convictions for possession of a stolen pistol and strong arm robbery.

Warren was arrested again in October 2020 for distribution of heroin. An AR-15, a .22 caliber, and ammo were also seized in that search.