Multiple agencies, including SLED, Coroner’s Office, responding to Pee Dee grocery store

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Multiple agencies, including SLED, are responding to an incident Thursday night at JW Bailey’s Grocery in Dillon County.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley tells us his office has been called to the scene.

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office tells News13 there is some type of situation happening at the grocery store on US-301.

Cpt. Cliff Arnette with the Sheriff’s Office says the incident is believed to be a robbery and there is an injury related to it. No arrests have been made.

No other information has been released.

News13 has reached out to multiple law enforcement agencies for more details. We also have a crew on the way to the scene.

Count on us for updates throughout the night.