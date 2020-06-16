Multiple injured after possible drive-by shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple people were injured after a possible drive-by shooting in Florence Tuesday evening, according to deputies.

The shooting happened on Gaillard Street near Ervin Street in Florence just after 4:00 p.m., deputies said. Witnesses told deputies the shots were fired from a moving vehicle.

The victims were taken to the hospital but there is no word on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at 843-665-2121 ext. 360, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or on the FCSO mobile app. Tips can be left anonymously.