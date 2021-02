SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Deputies were responding Thursday morning to a shooting at a home near Laurinburg.

Multiple people were injured in the shooting, according to Capt. Kevin Cribb with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened at a home on Blakely Road.

How many people were shot, and the extent of their injuries, was not immediately known.

