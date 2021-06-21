Multiple police agencies called after large fight breaks out at Mullins gas station

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — Multiple police agencies had to be called after a large fight broke out Sunday at a gas station in Mullins.

An officer was already inside of the Circle K on McIntyre Street trying to keep two sisters from fighting when police heard someone yell that there was a fight outside, according to an incident report.

Two officers tried to stop two men who were fighting, while others were being attacked. The two men were separated, but continued to fight, according to the report.

Tavon Japree Swinton — one of the two men police were trying to keep away from each other, then head butted an officer and hit him in the eye — according to the report. Meanwhile, an undisclosed number of people started fighting and crowding the area.

Swinton wouldn’t listen to police officers and continued going after the other man, according to the report.

Someone then fired a gun, according to the report, which did not specify if anyone was shot, or how many people were injured in the fight.

Other agencies were called in for “large crowd control.”

Swinton told officers that the man he was fighting rushed and flashed a gun that was in his waistband, and that’s why he started fighting him, according to the report. Police documents said that video of the incident didn’t show a gun being flashed.

News13 has reached out for clarification on the number of people involved, along with information on possible suspects and arrests. Count on News13 for updates.