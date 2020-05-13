Murder suspect accused in 2019 Timmonsville club shooting released on bond

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A murder suspect accused in a 2019 shooting at a Timmonsville club was released Tuesday on bond.
Travis Butler, 34, of Lynchburg, was released around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday on $75,000 bond after spending less than 100 days in jail after being arrested, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records.
One person died after a shooting at Mike’s Warehouse, located on East Smith Street in Timmonsville, in February 2019.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Anastasia Linette Lowery, 30, of Effingham.
Butler was arrested on Feb. 4 by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
