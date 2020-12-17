Murder suspect released from jail on $50K bond arrested in Timmonsville shooting that injured bystander

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A murder suspect who was released from jail on a $50,000 bond in April was arrested Wednesday in connection with a Timmonsville shooting that injured a bystander.

The shooting happened Nov. 6 near Main Street and Brockington Street.

Damien McFadden, 27, of Lake City, was arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to police. He’s charged with attempted murder.

McFadden was released from jail in April on a $50,000 bond, according to the public index. He was one of two people charged in connection with a deadly shooting in February. He was also arrested in 2018 on drug and weapons charges after a narcotics investigation.

Marcus Dre’Quan Bolton, 21, was arrested last month in connection with the shooting that injured a bystander and was charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

McFadden was booked into the Florence County Detention Center. No bond is listed in booking records as of Wednesday night.