Myrtle Beach man arrested following investigation into multiple burglaries

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday afternoon by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into multiple burglaries.

Deputies say the burglaries took place in the E. McIver Rd. area on April 1.

Brantley Benjamin Corbin, 42, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly burglarized to residences on Arin St. and Sally Cir., stealing various items, including jewelry, deputies said. Corbin is charged with burglary, first degree, burglary, second degree, and two counts of petit larceny.

“When investigators located the defendant, he was in possession of various items stolen from victims,” Sheriff Tony Chavis said.

Corbin is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center on a $30,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation and additional charges are likely.

