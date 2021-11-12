Myrtle Beach man charged in Marion County double murder granted bond

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man charged in a Marion County double murder was granted bond, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Isaac Hemingway was granted a $75,000 surety bond earlier this week, according to Wallace. He’s charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The charges are in connection with the deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette in January 2020.

In December, Hemingway was denied bond. Both Burch and Legette were shot dead in a home in what was described as one of the most violent crime scenes the coroner has worked.

News13 previously learned that Hemingway had five children with one of the victims.