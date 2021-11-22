Myrtle Beach man charged with 10 counts of sexually assaulting children

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A 39-year-old man has been charged with nine counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to authorities.

In addition to the nine counts, Jeremy Rashuan Graham, Sr., has also been charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

Florence police arrested Graham on Nov. 17, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said the charges come in response to allegations that Graham sexually assaulted three minors in 2006 and 2011.

Brandt said that due to the nature of the incidents, no further information on the case will be released.