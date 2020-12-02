Myrtle Beach man charged with killing 2 in their Marion County home

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A 38-year-old Myrtle Beach man has been charged with murder in the deaths of two people who were shot dead in a their home in what has been called one of the most violent crime scenes a coroner has ever worked.

Isaac Kareem Hemingway has been charged for the Jan. 13 deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The two were shot dead on Jan. 13 in their Centenary home.

He will be arraigned at 1 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities have not released more information about the crime.

