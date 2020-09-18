NC car dealer accused of molesting minor at Darlington Raceway in 2016 pleads guilty to lesser charge

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina car dealer — who was accused of molesting a child at Darlington Raceway in 2016 — pleaded guilty Friday to contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Marlboro County, according to 4th Circuit Solicitor Will Rogers.

Mike Lallier, a car dealer in Fayetteville, North Carolina, entered a plea bargain that does not require him to register as a sex offender, according to The Fayetteville Observer. The paper also reports under the plea bargain, the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed and can’t be re-filed.

The boy, who is now 19, and his family are not happy that Lallier doesn’t have to register as a sex offender, their lawyer told The Fayetteville Observer.

Lallier settled a lawsuit in 2019 with three boys and several others for more than $1.9 million, The Fayetteville Observer reported. The lawsuit was filed in November 2016 and alleges Lallier molested a 15-year-old at a NASCAR race at Darlington Raceway.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Judge Roger Henderson said part of the lawsuit settlement said the boy wouldn’t oppose any resolution to the case.

Henderson said neither the boy or his parents attended the hearing, The Fayetteville Observer reports. Henderson’s law clerk said he provided an online video chat with instructions on how to log on and they never logged on.

The family’s lawyer said they tried to log on but never received instructions, according to The Fayetteville Observer.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Lallier received a one-year suspended sentence, keeping him out of jail.