News13 tracks the shootings: Area surpasses 100 gun deaths for 2021

A map of shootings within News13’s coverage area, as of Sept. 21, 2021.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – More than 100 people have died from gun violence this year within News13’s viewing area, according to an analysis by News13.

That area includes Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Robeson and Scotland counties in North Carolina.

The data does not include suicides.

That surpasses the number of total homicides that Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Maine, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia and Wyoming separately had in 2019, according to the most recent information available from the FBI.

South Carolina had 445 homicides, 381 committed with guns, in 2019.

There have been 286 shootings this year in the viewing area, as of Monday morning. Four of those happened on Saturday, resulting in three deaths in Robeson County – Sam McLellan, Raymond Bartley and Chandler Watson.

Eleven people have died from gun violence this month. With at least 36 shootings, September is on track to become one of the deadliest months in the area for gun violence this year. The record is in June, with 43 shootings. The least amount of shootings was in July, with 23, and then August, at 25.

There has been at least 13 shootings since Sept. 20.

Of those 100 deaths, 10 were either accidental shootings, people killed by police, deaths that were ruled as a self-defense case or the perpetrator in a murder-suicide. Thirty-one cases remain unsolved.

Among those whose identities have been released by authorities, at least six were under the age of 18. Another eight were 18 or 19 years old. The youngest victim was a 4-year-old in Darlington County who accidentally shot themselves.